A Shawnee murder murder defendant has pleaded not guilty and has requested a speedy trial.

Wayne Eric Dyke Jr., 21, was charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with first-degree murder, deliberate intent in the August murder of Mark Anthony Little, 38.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 27, Shawnee police officers responded to a shooting in the area of Broadway and Dewey Streets. Police working the case identified Dyke as the suspect from videos on home surveillance cameras in that area.

Dyke’s preliminary hearing was held March 1 and then he appeared in court on Wednesday, where he entered the not guilty plea and requested a speedy trial. He will appear in court again next week.



