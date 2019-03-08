PRAGUE — Stratford scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to hold off Prague 7-5 Thursday.

Stratford, up 5-0 after two innings, watched Prague tie the game at 5 after five innings.

Prague collected seven hits, including a solo home run by cleanup hitter Mason Cooper.

Branom Bailey went 2 for 3 with two singles and one run batted in. Brayden Davis of Prague posted a run-scoring double.

Prague starter Trevor Mills gave up four hits and five runs (four earned) before being relieved with two outs in the second. Jake Schultz, Tyler Carpenter and Davis also saw mound duty with Carpenter taking the loss.

Prague, 1-1, will be home again today (4:30) versus Holdenville. The Red Devils will entertain Chandler at 5 p.m. Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.