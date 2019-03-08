PERKINS — McLoud combined 16 hits with 10 walks to riddle Perkins-Tryon 16-3 Thursday.

Koalton Keller went 4 for 4 with a double and three singles. Damien Dye was 3 for 3 with a triple, two singles and three runs. Chalking up two singles apiece were Sammy Keller and Wesley Olds. Duke Crossley, Pennington and Olds had a double apiece.

Winning pitcher and starter Hunter Ryan gave up three hits and two runs (one earned) in four innings. He walked six and fanned two.

Pennington, in one inning of relief, surrendered two hits and one run. He didn’t issue a walk as McLoud went to 1-1.

On Monday, McLoud launched its season with a 4-2 loss at Bethany. Pennington drove in both McLoud runs with a double in the top of the seventh. Olds had two singles.

Nathan Eaton, who relieved starter Olds in the second, went 4 1/3 innings. Eaton gave up three runs, three hits and fanned three.

The Redskins, who drew seven walks, stranded 11 baserunners.

McLoud will entertain Tecumseh Friday, then travel to Jones Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.