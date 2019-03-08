CLAREMORE (TNS) — Felony charges have been filed against two Claremore women accused of embezzling roughly $30,000 from their employer over the course of two years.

Elizabeth Carter and Heather Dawn Patterson-McClelland are each facing felony counts of embezzlement, according to Rogers County District Court records.

Claremore Police Department began investigating an embezzlement at Rogers County Farm Bureau in October of 2018, where Carter was employed from February of 2009 through September of 2018.

“RCFB stated that nearly $30,000 was misappropriated by Carter since 2018. Carter admitted to only $216.34 of this, citing that it was for lunch for her and another employee, McClelland, gift cards for employee retirements, and liquor,” records show.

RCFB legal council disagreed.

“McClelland admitted to embezzling from the company for at least two years. Carter stated she knew about the embezzlement and chose not to tell the board or terminate Patterson because they were friends,” investigators report.

According to investigators, McClelland “admitted to using the company credit card for nearly two years because she was broke and did not want to ask her parents for more money.”

She reportedly told investigators she bought “cigarettes, food, clothing and other personal items, paid her gas and electric bill and set up her a with the company card.”