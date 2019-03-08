Michael St. Clair started in Cub Scouts as a small boy and climbed to the rank of Eagle Scout early this year. To become an Eagle Scout, St. Clair had to choose a service project.

For his project he decided to install a new back drop for the wall behind the pulpit, and flanking the baptismal at New Hope Baptist Church.

St. Clair is a member of the Bethel Acres Troop 424.

Mom, Kathy, said her son worked hard to earn merit badges and advance in rank until finally becoming an Eagle Scout in January.

“One of the steps in becoming an Eagle Scout is to plan and develop a service project that benefits a religious institution, a school, or your community,” she said. “Together, with our church pastor, he developed a plan to install a new back drop behind the pulpit at New Hope Baptist Church.”

St. Clair was responsible for gathering funds to purchase materials needed and recruiting help to get the project done, she said.

At first St. Clair toyed with the idea of building some benches for visitors to the cemetery, but the pastor pointed out there were already plenty available, his mom said.

“They then discussed putting a barn wood type back drop on the plain walls behind the pulpit,” she said. The walls were 22 feet tall and scaffolding had to be setup to reach the top, she said.

“Michael solicited donations for materials and recruited other scouts and friends to help complete the work in two days,” she said. “The addition of the wood was ascetically pleasing and improved the acoustics for the band.”

Kathy said St. Clair was excited to do a project that would be long-lasting and a benefit to his church community.

“The road to becoming an eagle scout is a lengthy process that develops civic responsibility, environmental awareness and wholesome morality,” St. Clair said.

He said he will be able to take that experience with him into adulthood.