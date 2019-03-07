Note; This story and headline has been corrected to show the defendant entered a not guilty plea. The story originally showed guilty, which was an error in the court file.

A Shawnee murder murder defendant has pleaded not guilty and is now set to appear in court again next week, court records show.

Wayne Eric Dyke Jr., 21, was charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with first-degree murder, deliberate intent in the August murder of Mark Anthony Little, 38.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 27, Shawnee police officers responded to a shooting in the area of Broadway and Dewey Streets. Police working the case identified Dyke as the suspect from videos on home surveillance cameras in that area.

Dyke’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 1 and then he appeared in court on Wednesday, where he entered the not guilty plea.

Watch for updates.