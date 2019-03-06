United States Army, Private First Class Troy Lee Matthews passed from this earth on March 4, 2019.

He was born Oct. 24, 1946, in Daisy, Oklahoma, to Cecil and Fern Matthews, who preceded him in death, along with his brothers Johnny Matthews, James Matthews, sister Bertha Callaway and granddaughter MacieJo Matthews.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Martha Matthews of Shawnee, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Robert Hoover Jr. of Shawnee, son and daughter-in-law Justin and Lara Matthews of Shawnee, adopted son and daughter-in-law Michael and Amanda Hoover of McLoud, grandchildren Sabra and Matt Palomares of Norman, Katelyn, Taylor and Dylan Hoover of Shawnee, Eli Matthews of Shawnee, Shelton and Zachary Hoover of McLoud, brother-in-law Bennie Callaway of Bethany, sister-in-law Pat Matthews of Tecumseh, sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Emil Yost of Guthrie, sister Maxine Wright of McLoud, sister and brother-in-law Anita and Paul Beamon of Oklahoma City and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Troy attended Shawnee High School until 1965 when he was drafted in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War in the B Btry 5th Bn 16th Arty 4th Inf. Div. where he received several service awards. After years of service, he began working at Mistletoe Freight lines in Oklahoma City, finishing his career with Woodgroup Corporation in Shawnee.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 7, at Walker Funeral chapel in Shawnee under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.