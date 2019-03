Our February Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right Saydi Taron, Brantley Millsap, Piper Ross, Jayda Martinez, Jentrie Menefee, Tayla Arnold, Brielle Tapley, Ali Thomas. Back row: Karsten Furr, Janessa Mick, Landyn Clark, Kylee Lowry, Mandy Burleson, Kolton Davis, Hagen Carothers, Kayzee Wilkerson. They were recognized at our Wednesday with Wilbur assembly for respecting differences. They received a Masters of Manners t-shirt, brag tag (like a dog tag), and gift certificates to Dakota’s and Popeye’s.