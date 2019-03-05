Members of the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a double ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 15 for Sharon Lebow and Cathy Schaefer, realtors with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Anderson. The pair recently joined the Chamber as individual realtor members. Both come with years of real estate experience. They know the Grand Lake area well and are willing to go the extra mile to help clients find what they are looking for. They may be reached at 918-786-7625. Those attending the ribbon cutting included: Kara Bruyr, J-K Services; Donnie Crain, president of Grove Area Chamber of Commerce; Jim Scruby, J-K Services; Jana Jae, Jana Jae’s Gallery Southwest; Marty Follis, The Real Estate Book; Sharon Lebow, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Anderson; Alexis Gibe, Grand River Abstract & Title Co.; Judi Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Anderson; Jeff Savage, RE/MAX Grand Lake; Cathy Schaefer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Anderson; Cheryl Flood, The Dodd Company; Nick Bowers, BOLT Fiber Optic Services; Autumn Wilhelm, Grand River Abstract & Title Co.; Peggy Kiefer-Steed, Lake Homes Realty; Ken Noteboom, Note-Able Workshop; Michael Hart, First National Bank; Kailey Sills, Bank of Grand Lake; Kelly Scruby, J-K Services; Teresa Poindexter, RE/MAX Grand Lake; Mike Blecha, Grand Savings Bank; Julie Pace, RE/MAX Grand Lake; and Angie Medlin, Bank of Grand Lake.