Richard Combs

Richard Combs, 52, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Memorial services will be held March 9, at 12 in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home chapel.

Services are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Gary Johnson

Gary Lee Johnson, 80, died March 3.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Imogene Sauber

Imogene R. Sauber, 95, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Pamela Eudy

Pamela Ann Eudy, 48, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Brett Terry

Brett Austin Terry, 31, formerly of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, at the Adams Blvd. Church of Christ. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Larry Bryant

Larry Dean Bryant, 48, died Monday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.