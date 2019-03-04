(Oklahoma City, OK) – Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell today announced the launch of the #OkTravelTakeover Social Media Photo Contest. The contest, which will take place during the month of March, encourages Oklahomans and visitors to highlight the beauty of Oklahoma by submitting their original photographs that highlight the State of Oklahoma on social media.

“From Route 66, to our beautiful state parks, to the diverse landscape across our 77 counties, Oklahoma is the most beautiful and historically rich state in the country,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “As we approach spring, I can think of no better way to highlight the sights across our state than to ask Oklahomans to submit their photos that they feel best highlights the beauty of our state.”

Submissions for the contest must be tagged with the hashtag, #OkTravelTakeover. At the end of March, the top twenty pictures will be selected by Lt. Governor Pinnell to hang in the Lt. Governor’s office at the State Capitol.

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell also serves as Secretary of Tourism and Branding.