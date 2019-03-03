CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jessica Biel, 37; Julie Bowen, 49; Tone Loc, 53; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 57. Happy Birthday: Slow down and think matters through. Choose to be diligent when dealing with legal, health or financial matters before you make a decision that can alter your life. How you handle others and the information you share will have to be top rate if you want to avoid consequences. Protect your assets, possessions, passwords, reputation and future. Your numbers are 4, 13, 22, 29, 32, 36, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Reach out to someone you have collaborated with in the past, and you will be offered valuable information. Travel plans will be met with delays or detours. Get up-to-date information before you make a move. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be torn between what you want to do and what you should be doing. Organization and preparation will help you manage your time better, allowing you to fit in both responsibilities as well as more pleasurable activities. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on personal growth and changes that will raise your self-esteem and help you recognize when someone is taking advantage of you and what you have to offer. Distance yourself from users and abusers. It’s time for new beginnings. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll be attracted to opposites. Learn from the experiences you encounter. Attend cultural events and learn about traditions that others practice. Broadening your awareness will encourage you to be more tolerant of others. A creative outlet will ease stress. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anger take over when you should be nurturing important relationships and offering love and cooperation. Emotions will be difficult to control, but if you have an open heart and are honest about the way you feel, much can be accomplished. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone unique will grab your attention. Find out what makes him or her tick. You’ll discover an interest you didn’t know you had. Creative endeavors will have a positive influence on your life and your relationships with others. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal improvements will make you feel good about the way you look or what you have to offer. Don’t let someone who is negative get you down or ruin your day. Keep the peace and surround yourself with people who appreciate you. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll need discipline to bypass some of the emotional turmoil you face. Get involved in a creative endeavor that will ease stress and keep you out of trouble. Protect against insults, injuries and arguments. Offer kindness and understanding. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can think big, but when it comes right down to getting things done, defer to sticking to your budget and taking on only what’s possible. Don’t let anyone convince you to take a chance. Stick to what’s feasible. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more energy into your home and family. It will make you feel good and ward off getting into an argument with someone who needs your help. Be a team player, and your personal relationships will improve. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t lose sight of what you want. Wearing too many hats and helping too many people will be exhausting and cause dissatisfaction. Rethink your strategy. You’ll come up with a plan that helps you better delegate your time. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t look for trouble. Sit tight and consider every angle of whatever situation you face. Emotional matters will turn into a fiasco if not handled properly. Don’t overreact or put up with anyone meddling in your affairs. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are intelligent, outgoing and adventuresome. You are changeable and aggressive.