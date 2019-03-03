Opening the season on the road is never an ideal situation.

However, the Wilson Eagles baseball team had no problem dealing with it in style Friday afternoon.

A pair of two-run innings helped propel the Eagles to an opening day victory against the Central High Bronchos on the road, as they won 6-2 in Marlow.

Carson Fulton and Gavin Carlile combined to make it 2-0 in the first when Fulton scored on a wild pitch, before Carlile drew a bases loaded walk to score Logan Schaaf.

Logan Schaaf would then make it 3-0 in the second with a sacrifice RBI.

A 2-RBI double from Kaden Reynolds made it 5-0 in the top of the fifth before the Bronchos got a pair of runs back in the bottom half of the inning.

Carlile though gave the Eagles some breathing space in the seventh when he scored Reynolds off a hard ground ball which resulted in an error.

Fulton got the win on the mound for the Eagles, throwing five innings. He allowed two runs (0 earned) on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Logan Schaaf threw two innings of relief, allowing one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

Wilson is at home against Velma-Alma Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. for its home opener of the 2019 season.