Funeral services for Michael Shane Thompson, 49, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2018, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Brother Larry Terry officiating. Interment will be at the Leon Cemetery, Leon, Oklahoma.

The son of Eddie Thompson and the late Mona (Tindal) Jopling, Michael was born on Feb. 15, 1970, in Ardmore, and passed away on Feb. 28, 2019 in Holdenville.

Michael grew up in Oklahoma and had spent his early childhood attending Fox Schools. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and spending time with his family. Michael was a very caring and giving person and known to worry about everyone.

He is survived by his sister Shelly Wingfield of Ardmore; and nieces Andie and Stephanie and several aunts and one uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents Andy and Mona Jopling.

