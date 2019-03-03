Gordon Cooper Technology Center First Tech Challenge Team Atomic Gears, won the FTC Oklahoma State Championship Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Okla.

40 teams from all over Oklahoma came together for the FTC Oklahoma State Championship this weekend, to see who will make to the next level in Houston. After a long day of competition, it came down to 4 teams and their alliance partners, to take each other on in the semifinals then into the finals competition. In the end, all the hard work and hours of building, programming, and designing a robot and community outreach will take the Atomic Gears to Houston in April. There are two other teams going with the Atomic Gears, winning alliance member Team #11572 Mouse Spit from Tulsa, Okla and Team #8866 Cybernetics form Frederick, Okla and the Think Award winner.

The Atomic Gears not only won State Championship they brought home multiple awards, such as the top award Inspire Award, the Inspire Award celebrates a Team that in the opinion of the Judges, is a strong contender in many Award categories. The reliability of the Robot during the Robot competition is one aspect of this Award, but it does not carry more weight than any other requirement. 1st runner-up for the Motivate Award, and winner of the Control Award. Atomic Gears member Shelby Jones is also a Dean’s List Finalists, and will be in the running for Dean’s List Winner in Houston. Not only did the students do a great job on awards and their robot, but their teacher Sue Ellen Frerichs also won the Compass Award. The Compass Award recognizes an adult Coach or Mentor who has given outstanding guidance and support to a Team throughout the year and demonstrates to the Team what it means to be a Gracious Professional.