All over town residents can see new businesses popping up. Right now several new establishments have just opened or are on the verge.

Theopolis Social Club, 419 E. Main St., plans to open some time this month; Public Wash House, a laundromat at 3922 N. Kickapoo — is now open; Hearing Health Care, 3954 N. Kickapoo, has moved into the new strip mall directly behind its former building (razed this week to make extra parking space); on Thursday Dollar Tree opened a second site in town at 600 W. Independence; and Linda's Marquee Realty, now open sits downtown at 425 E. Main St.