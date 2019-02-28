Abel Dale Horton, 25, of Hominy pleaded guilty this week in Osage County District Court in the January 2017 killing of Eric Hartung, 25, of Perry. The killing took place in Hominy, and the victim was reportedly beaten with an axe.

Horton was charged with first-degree murder/deliberate intent. Two other suspects, Helena Christina Jones of Hominy and Tillman Caudy Wells of Sand Springs were also charged with first-degree murder/deliberate intent in the case. Jones is Horton’s mother.

Horton entered a guilty plea before District Judge John Kane and was sentenced to life without parole. a court record shows. He requested immediate transportation to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Court records indicate the prosecution of Jones and Wells is continuing. A court record shows the Osage County District Court on Feb. 20 set a trial date for Jones of June 10, with a plea cutoff of April 30.

Another court record shows Wells has his next court date set for April 4.