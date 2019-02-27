The Tecumseh Alumni Association is partnering up with the Tecumseh Masonic Lodge and together they will be hosting the annual Turkey Noodle Dinner Sunday March 10 from11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Dinner will be at the Tecumseh Alumni Building located on the Tecumseh High School campus and funds from the dinner will go toward the THS Scholarship Fund, Alumni Paper and Masons' match supports Masons' scholarship.

Proceeds from the Bake Sale will go towards the Alumni Banquet and decorations.

There will be a buffet of pies, noodles and turkeys served by the Alumni.

Plates are $8 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under.