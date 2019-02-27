The Tecumseh Public Library gives families with young children many options to experience the library through its weekly Toddler Story Time programs.

Toddler Story Time is scheduled at 11 a.m. on each Thursday during March. The program features stories, songs, finger plays and crafts for children and also provides literacy tips to caregivers to help their children get ready to read.

New readers also can make a new friend while practicing their reading skills in the Sit, Stay, Read program, scheduled at 4 p.m. on Mondays, March 4, 11 and 25. Parents or caregivers can call the library at 598-5955 to set up a time slot for their child to read to a certified therapy dog in an encouraging environment.

And during Spring Break, the library will expand its slate for children with daily activities planned from noon to 2 p.m. March 18 through 22. These events will be geared to ages 6 to 11 and advance registration is requested so there are enough supplies for everyone.

For more information, visit the library, call 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.