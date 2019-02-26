Pat was born Patricia June Lambert, in Pomona, Calif., to Thomas and Nellie Lambert, on June 26, 1926. She departed this life on Feb. 24, 2019. She was a resident of Ardmore for over 65 years prior to moving to Oklahoma City in 2012.

Pat was a “California Girl.” Raised in Orange County, on an orange grove. She dreamed of being an actress, following in her mother’s footsteps, until a tall boy from Oklahoma swept her off her feet at a church picnic.

She married Don Cude on July 13, 1946, and moved to Ardmore. She was active in Beta Sigma Pi sorority, Four Seasons dance club, Petroleum Wives, and the many activities Don, and their children were involved with.

While living in Ardmore, Pat was very involved in the life of First Methodist Church, serving as Vacation Bible School director for many years, and with UMW later in life. She returned to Southern California with her family as often as she could, to be sure they knew her story, and her life prior to becoming an “Oklahoma Girl.”

She was caregiver to her daughter, Melissa, who preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 2001, during her lifelong battle with cancer, and to husband, Don, who succumbed to heart disease on Dec. 1, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Thomas Lambert.

Pat is survived by her son, Roger, of Oklahoma City, and his wife Priscilla; grandson Travis Cude and his wife Shelbi, (great-grandson Easton Adam Cude – due March 2019); granddaughter Madison Cude; brother-in-law Doug Cude and wife Martha; sister-in-law Betty Sue Clarke; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 1, 201,9 at First Methodist Church of Ardmore with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Global Outreach Mission Team, c/o Faith Promise, at First Methodist Church of Ardmore. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com.



