BARTLESVILLE LIBRARY

Children’s party

set for Saturday

Each year on Dr. Seuss’ birthday March 2, National Read Across America Day is celebrated This is a motivational and awareness day, calling on all children and youth in every community across the United States to celebrate reading. From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Bartlesville Public Library is hosting a come-and-go children’s birthday party for Dr. Seuss in Meeting Room A.

Youth Services Librarian Laura Pryce said she is excited to welcome area children and their families to drop in and enjoy games, snacks, activities, prizes, stories and more.

“The National Education Association began Read Across American Day in 1998, choosing Dr. Seuss’ birthdate as the best day to celebrate reading,” Pryce said. “I’d like to thank our newly-formed Teen Advisory Board for their help in planning this party and their willingness to give of their time to help run the event.”

This is a free program, funded by the Bartlesville Friends of the Library. Call 918-338-4170 for more information.

— Bartlesville Public Library

OKLAHOMA CITY

Man shot, killed

in southwest OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — A man was shot and killed Sunday during an argument in southwest Oklahoma City, and officers arrested the suspected shooter, police reported.

Shane Bonitz, 44, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at 3511 S Western Ave., about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Bonitz was arguing with Gerald Wayne Guinn, 68, of Oklahoma City, when Guinn shot Bonitz, police said.

Guinn was arrested on a complaint of possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.

A report on the homicide will be sent to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office. It is the 18th reported homicide of the year in Oklahoma City.

— The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA SENATE

Abortion ‘trigger ban’

heads to full Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — Both abortion rights supporters and opponents decried an abortion “trigger ban” approved by a Senate health committee on Monday along mostly partisan lines.

Senate Bill 195 would “trigger” a state ban on abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision making abortion a constitutional right. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, the author of SB 195, said he didn’t want to see the state advance any legislation that would likely be ruled unconstitutional.

“I believe Roe v. Wade was a poor decision, but I also value the rule of law and there is a right way to do this,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed SB 195 by a vote of 11 to 4, sending it to the Senate floor.

“Abortion in Oklahoma is already pretty difficult to obtain, and we are already at the top of the list with abortion restrictions,” said Katie Knutter, director of advocacy for Trust Women, an abortion provider in Oklahoma.

“Abortion care is health care and it’s a necessary part of women’s health care.”

The state Legislature has passed numerous anti-abortion laws over the years and Oklahoma is one of 23 states labeled “extremely hostile” to abortion rights, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports legalized abortion.

While Oklahoma already has an unenforceable law banning abortion, Treat said his bill was necessary because the state also has numerous abortion regulations, which would contradict the state’s ban if Roe v. Wade were ever overturned.

At least five other states have similar trigger ban laws.

— The Oklahoman