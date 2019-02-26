Samantha Graves, 11, a sixth grader at Caney Valley, gave a “Pasture to Plate” presentation to the Washington County CattleWomen during their regular meeting held this month in the Osage Room at Tri County Tech. Graves is a Washington County Beef Club member, which is a part of Washington County 4H.

Graves explained each step of a cow’s life, aided by photos and text on poster board.

“Cows are bred and calves are born and raised every year on cow-calf farms and ranches, spending time grazing on grass pastures within sight of their mothers,” Graves said.

“Between six and 12 months of age, cattle spend time at stocker and background farms and ranches where they graze on a variety of pastures. Here they gain weight and convert forage and grass into lean protein,” she said.

Next, “cattle spend four to six months at a feed yard being fed a scientifically-balanced diet and receiving daily care. Some spend the rest of their lives on a pasture being grass finished.”

The final step is “cattle are sent to a packer/processing facility to be slaughtered and processed and then distributed to grocery stores and restaurants,” Graves said. “Due to strong demand, beef is exported to more than 130 countries.”

At the end of her presentation Graves shared the name of her favorite restaurant, Cattlemen’s Café in Oklahoma City, and shared Beef Council cookbooks.

For the fourth year Graves will be showing at the Washington County Junior Livestock Show. This year she will show her steer, Ollie, and her heifer, Dixie. Ollie is her favorite, she said.

To prepare for the show, Graves feeds her livestock every morning, cleans the stalls and at night she conditions, dries and brushes them to make their hair lay straight, Graves said.

She also had to teach her cattle to lead.

“My steer, he was an aggressive calf at first. He probably took two months [to teach]. My heifer, she’s probably harder to catch but once you get a lead rope on her, she’s easy. … Whenever I get back from school … we put them in their stalls and walk them and get a halter on them and then tie them to my grandparent’s Kubota and lead them. Then once they start getting smooth with that, that’s when we lead them,” Graves said.

At the meeting Jenifer Harbour, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, Washington County provided an overview of the upcoming Junior Livestock Show this week.

All livestock will be checked in at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey on Wednesday, Harbour said.

On Thursday and Friday the cattle shows begin at 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m. is the Master Showmanship Contest.

In its third year, all winners in each division will compete against one another showing four species — cattle, hogs, sheep and goats.

Saturday is the day for the premium sale, starting at 4 p.m. with a barbecue dinner for the buyers only; at 5 p.m. the doors open for the general public.

At 6:30 p.m. will be the awards presentation. At 7 p.m. the premium sales start, Harbour said.

Harbour said 4H enrollment is open year-round for young people from kindergarten through 12th grade interested in joining.

A very popular upcoming 4H event is the Food Showdown in April.

“It’s like Chopped on the Food Network,” Harbour said. “The kids get in groups of two to three, and I give them three to four mystery items and they have access to a pantry. They’ve got 30 minutes to use those mystery items and the pantry items to create a dish, plate it, come up with their presentation and utilize the My Plate, what used to be known as the food pyramid, in their dishes.”

A sewing camp, annual spring food fair/table-setting contest, ATV safety course and public speaking contests are other upcoming 4H events.

For dates and details visit the website. http://oces.okstate.edu/washington or call the office at 918-534-2216.

At 6:30 p.m. on March 26 the Washington County CattleWomen will have a special evening potluck meeting at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The meeting is open to the public. At the meeting the game warden and a representative from the Department of Agriculture will speak about cattle predators.