Frankie “Jo” Ware, 77, resident of Tecumseh, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, with family gathering from 5 to 7 p.m.

Service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday Feb. 28, at Sharon Baptist Church with Reverend Clint Dawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

