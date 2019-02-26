Two city of Bartlesville business development committees will make several key decisions in separate meetings Wednesday, hoping to attract new businesses, expand and to redevelop existing business locations across the city.

In the first meeting, the Bartlesville Development Authority will convene Wednesday morning to discuss and take possible action on three items. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, 201 SW Keeler Ave.

According to an agenda, the BDA will discuss a proposal from SVA Value Accelerators, LLC to identify, qualify and present viable businesses for acquisition and relocation to Bartlesville. If approved by the BDA’s Board of Trustees, the 18-month pilot program would cost $150,000 plus out-of-pocket expenses. The discussion also includes a potential bonus to SVA Value Accelerators of $200,000 if a “targeted acquisition” is made.

The BDA will also take action on possibly recommending a $150,000 loan from the city’s Economic Development Fund to facilitate the purchase of a warehouse building and relocation expenses for Custom Molding Services. The company began in Bartlesville in the early 1970s, manufacturing thermoformed plastic components. Custom Molding Services is currently located on northeast Minnesota Street. The incentive from the BDA would allow for the purchase of the former Voice of the Martyrs warehouse facility, located at 510 W. Adeline, and add 15 new jobs.

The BDA will also take action on accepting a donation of approximately 2.5 acres of land in the Adams Hills Office Park, located at 4100 SE Adams Rd.

In a separate and unrelated meeting, the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will convene at 3:30 p.m Wednesday in Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., to discuss and possibly take action on approving a $10,000 facade improvement grant for a building at 224 E. Fourth St.

According to paperwork from the BRTA, the building is in the process of being renovated for a law practice. The incentive would pay for half of the expected cost to rebuild the storefront of the building with new wood, aluminum frames and glass. The stucco above will also receive repairs.

Both the BDA and BRTA meetings are open to the public.