Soon traffic will be flowing in both directions on East Main Street. Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright gave an update to the mayor and board of commissioners during their annual winter meeting.

“Right now, our substantial completion date is set for the end of March or early April,” Boatright said. “As long as the weather cooperates we can really get in and knock it out.”

He said the rainy autumn and winter has been a major factor in creating delays in the project. This project also unearthed old infrastructure that wasn’t in the city’s records causing more delays.

“We’ll come to a manhole cover that’s in the way of our work and it’s not on our set of plans,” Boatright said. “So then we call the sewer guys, and it’s not on any of their plans either. Then it takes a set of four of five phone calls and emails to figure out how we’re going to move forward.”

City Manager J.D. Spohn said that in addition to being an upgrade to the city’s streets, this project also updated the city’s stormwater drainage.

“I know that flooding has been an issue in some parts of downtown, especially on Caddo,” Spohn said. “One of the major things we’ve addressed here has been drainage, so that should be alleviated.”

Boatright also gave an update about the second phase of the Streetscape project. This area includes a portion of the parking area for Depot Park and continues down East Main Street to D Street NE. He said the city is currently working to negotiate scheduling with BNSF Railway and OG&E to do electrical work along the tracks.

Phase two is expected to begin sometime between the end of April and the beginning of June.