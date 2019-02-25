Mary Ann Spurgeon, 90, went to be with God on February 19, 2019 at Grandwood Assisted Living in Grove, Okla. Mary was born in Harrington, Kansas on August 31, 1928 to James and Martha Blackwell. She married the love of her life, Donald Spurgeon, in 1948. They lived in Wichita, Kan. until they moved to Monkey Island in 1990. When she could, she was active in her church, the Ladies Auxiliary of Monkey Island and the Red Hatters. She was a very special lady who will be remembered by her sweet, kind, and loving ways. She is loved in return by many people and her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, and brothers: Ray and Dean Blackwell.

Survivors include her sister Lois Dutton of Canon City, Colo., sister-in-law Maxine Callahan of Welch, Oklahoma, daughters: Sandra Koropsak and husband Bill of Monkey Island, Oklahoma, and Patricia Dickerson and husband Jerry of Haysville, Kansas, sons: David Spurgeon and wife Barbara of Amarillo, Texas and Russell Spurgeon and wife Kayleen of Wichita, Kansas, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Lake Center Baptist Church in Monkey Island. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Mitchell Cemetery in Oswego, Kansas. Services are under the direction of Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.honoringmemories.com or on the Worley Luginbuel Facebook page.