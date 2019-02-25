James Ralph Lee Owen, 79, of Port Neches, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born February 21, 1940, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, to Vanna Mae Ryan Owen and James Ralph Owen.

James graduated from NEO A & M College, Oklahoma. He was a member of Harry S. Truman Independence Lodge #76 of Independence, Missouri and Scottish Rite and Ararat Shrine of Kansas City, Missouri. He worked as an Insurance and Finance Agent for Farmers Insurance Group where he took great pride in changing people’s lives. After twenty-eight years, he retired as District Manager. James enjoyed watching football, specifically, the Warriors, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoyed collecting cars and trucks. James loved his son and grandchildren, so deeply.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Mary Jane Boyles Owen; son, James Lee Owen; grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Owen, of Portland, Oregon and James Ryan Owen and his wife, Chelsea, of Santa Rosa, California; brother, Guy R. Owen and his wife, Deborah, of Lakewood, Washington; and brother-in-law, Ray Boyles and his wife, Sandy, of Blue Springs, Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vanna and James Owen; and grandson, Nicholas Ray Owen.

A gathering of Mr. Owen’s family and friends will be from 4 until 7 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Paul Thomas Funeral Home, 1432 B Street NW, Miami, Oklahoma, followed by his entombment at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miami, Oklahoma.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.