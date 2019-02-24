Murray Gene Goforth, 87, reunited with his sweetheart, Mary Frances Dodson Goforth, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his home in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Smee officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park of Ardmore.

Murray was born on Nov. 12, 1931, to the late Solomon Calvin Goforth and the late Lyllian Beebe Goforth in Coleman, Okla. He married his soulmate and best friend, Mary Frances Dodson, on May 29, 1955. Together they had two children, Greg and Marsha. He joined the U.S. Navy in February 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He later became employed with OG&E as a district accountant where he worked for 34-years upon retirement. Murray was a member of the McLish Church of Christ of Ardmore. His main hobby was working, whether it be accounting, building a deck and fence, to making things for his great-grandkids, or helping with remodeling a home. Murray loved life and his family unconditionally. His daily goal was to make one person smile every day. He will forever be remembered by his woodworking skills. We are blessed with many treasures that we will forever cherish in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Lyllian Goforth, his beloved wife, Mary Dodson Goforth, two brothers Garth Solomon Goforth and Paul Calvin Goforth, and two sisters Iwanah Lorenzino and Margaret Hogg.

Murray is survived by his two children Greg Goforth and wife Kim of Mountain Park, Okla., and Marsha Raines of Healdton. Three grandchildren, Brandon Goforth and fiancé Chelsea Grogan of Edmond, Mehgan Machinski and husband Matt of Elgin, Okla., and Juston Norman and wife Natalie of Healdton. Six great-grandchildren, Myla, Bear, Gunner, Gus, Gradi and Avery. His best friends, Ola Mae Kemp and husband Gene of Ardmore whom the family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to for their love and sacrifices over the last 18-years plus. They are not just friends, they are family.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Goforth, Juston Norman, Matt Machinski, Joe Norman, Kelly Norman and Jeff Willingham.

A family visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Griffin~ Hillcrest Funeral Home, Ardmore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C St NW, Ardmore, OK 73401.

