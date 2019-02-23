With 13 weeks of the flu season to go, cases in Northeast Oklahoma are ramping up, but overall the season so far appears to be milder than the two previous yearsOf the state's 1,244 flu-related hospitalizations since Sept. 1 — when this flu season began — Pottawatomie County has experienced 22, according to reports.

At this time last year, the state was reeling from nearly 4,000 hospitalizations and 173 deaths — with 88 hospitalizations being counted in Pottawatomie County.

Oklahoma's Central region, which is made up of Logan (six), Lincoln (nine), Pottawatomie (22), Cleveland (68), McClain (19) and Canadian (11) Counties, have together recorded a total of 135 hospitalizations — and 1 death — so far this season.

The state has reportedly had 31 flu-related deaths since September, most of those (11) have been in northeastern Oklahoma. Also in the northeast, the highest numbers come from Tulsa, which so far reports 316 hospitalizations and six deaths.

Oklahoma County, which is categorized as its own region, data shows 163 hospitalizations and three deaths so far.

By age, those older than 65 years lead in flu-related deaths, with 22 reported in the state; ages 50-64 show 6; 18-49 report 2; and the category for children between 5 and 17 just recorded its first one this season. There have been no deaths reported for those 4 years and younger.

Watch for updates.