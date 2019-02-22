The Grove Ridgerunners were beaten in their final regular season game on Monday, Feb. 18 at Skiatook by a score of 61-55.

The loss pushes the Ridgerunners record to 8-14. They will get back into action on Thursday, Feb. 21 in Catoosa in a Regional elimination game. Results of the game were unavailable as of press time.

To keep their season alive and make a run in the playoffs, the Ridgerunners have to keep winning.

The Skiatook game was a high scoring game for the Ridgerunners who try to play slow and keep the game in 40’s. The score was already almost to that point against Skiatook at halftime when the Ridgerunners had a 35-29 lead.

Grove held a lead late into the game up 54-52 with 2:24 to go. They were clinging to the lead as Skiatook mounted a furious run at the lead.

The Ridgerunners played their traditional 2-3 zone while Skiatook tried to find a good shot. After the ball went to the middle of the key, the top two Ridgerunner defenders converged leaving the wing wide open. Skiatook kicked the ball out and made a three-pointer to give them a 55-54 lead.

The Ridgerunners still had plenty of time and worked the ball up the floor. A ball handling error cost the Ridgerunners the possession and a fast break layup.

A second ball handling error in consecutive possessions really put the Ridgerunners at a disadvantage.

Still down by three with 1:10 to go, the Ridgerunners missed an open three-pointer and were forced to foul. Skiatook made both free throws. Grove still had 21.5 seconds to score 5 points.

Chat Hayes cut that to four with a made free throw. Now the Ridgerunners had to get the ball back and score two more baskets to tie or take the lead.

Skiatook was able to control the ball for the rest of the game and the Ridgerunners got beat by a score of 61-55.

It was another extremely close game that came down to the last few possessions in a season full of games that have come down to their final few possessions. The Ridgerunners have played in 17 games that were decided by fewer than 10 points.

The Ridgerunners shot 42.0 percent and made 7 three-pointers. They only hit 6 of 12 free throws for 50 percent.

Aason Cross lead the Ridgerunners with 12 points. He also had 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 3 steals.

Chat Hayes lead the team with 8 rebounds. Hayes added 11 points, 4 assists, and 1 steal.

Zane Knox had 9 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.

Hank Hacker had 9 points and 1 rebound.

Braden Pittman had 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Wrangler Beal had 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 2 steals.

Greg McCurdy had 2 points and 3 rebounds.

Colin Roweton had 1 rebound for the Ridgerunners.