WILSON — Funeral Services for Mr. James David Loyd, 60, of Wilson, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Wilson with Rev. Jason Langley and Rev. Mark Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Hewitt Cemetery of Wilson. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

James was born Sept. 2, 1958, at Lawton to the late Mr. Jesse James Loyd and Mrs. Esther M. (Castro) Loyd. He departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Healdton Hospital.

James was raised in Wilson, graduating from Wilson High School in 1977. During his school years he enjoyed being involved in sports and was the president of his graduating class. He was also involved in FFA where he enjoyed showing pigs. After graduation he worked in the oilfield, contracting to Exxon before working at the local Conoco station for Bill Smith.

He married the former Gayla Hunt on July 4, 1987, at Las Vegas, Nev. They shared many wonderful years together being blessed with two children. They lived in Wilson all of their lives together, currently residing at Dillard. James worked for Michelin for 30 years, retiring in 2009. There he worked all over being mostly a treadline operator in stock prep. James enjoyed raising chickens and dogs at his home and always loved holidays being with his family. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wilson.

Preceding him in death are his parents; infant brother, Jesse Michael Loyd; mother-in-law, Joyce Brewer, sister-in-law, Reba Rueda; brother-in-law; Raymond Brewer; two nieces and three nephews.

Survivors include his loving wife Gayla of the home; daughter Alisha Norton and husband Josh of Shawnee; son Christopher Loyd of Fort Worth, Texas; sister Mitzie Smith and husband Clark of Del City; sisters-in-law Mahota Martin and husband Fred of Lone Grove, Elizabeth McGahey and husband Ray of Madill, Sue Bates of Ardmore, Sharon Bates and husband Rick of Madill and Carol Steudeman of Ardmore; brother-in-law Freddie Bearden and wife Mary of Ardmore; two very special grandchildren, Avery and Mackenzie Norton; numerous nieces and nephews and other family.

Pallbearers are Brandon Bates, Paul Bates, Jeremy Bates, Derek Bates, Alvin McGahey and J.D. Pitts.

Honorary bearers are the members of the Wilson High School Class of 1977.

Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Wilson.

Condolences may be sent online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.