Satchel Michael Tucker, age 22, passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Shawnee.

Born in Oklahoma City on Aug. 25, 1996, to Dustin Tucker and Nancy Coon Carpitcher. He is the oldest of two sons.

He was Satch-Mo to some and Satch to others, but all who knew him loved him. Satchel had a love for all genres of music, including classic oldies. He was full of energy and taught himself to play the guitar. With his spontaneous personality, it was easy for him to explore new and exciting places for concerts to hear great music. Even still he could be found hanging with his grandma in Okemah or dining at Chili’s. Satch enjoyed playing video games and hanging with his many friends.

He is survived by his parents, brother Billy Tucker of Shawnee; grandma Carolyn (Hale) Tucker of Okemah; grandpa Wallace Coon of Wewoka; numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather John Tucker, grandma Bessie Wise and grandma Janice (Lena) Powell.

The body will be taken to Sand Creek Eufaula Baptist Church in Wewoka at 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, for wake services at 7:30 p.m.

Pall bears are Johnathan Riley, Casey Pennock, Cristian Strickland, Justin Plumlee, Stanley Johnson and Diondre Neash. Honorary pall bearers are Billy Tucker, Dillion Wildcat, Dustin Tucker, Hershel Johnson, Sterling Lena, Darian Mack and Keifer Johnson.

Funeral services are Friday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at Sand Creek Eufaula Baptist Church in Wewoka, with Pastor Kevin Fox officiating. Satchel will be laid to rest in the Quarsarty Cemetery Cromwell. Services under the direction of Stout-Phillips Funeral Home.