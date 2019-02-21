Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher this week dismissed a lingering murder case against Alonzo C. Johnson, now 47, who is a state inmate. The case concerned a 2008 killing in the Sand Springs area.

Fisher said there were both speedy trial and evidentiary problems. The district attorney’s office attempted to resolve the case by offering Johnson some kind of plea, but the defendant was uninterested in pleading guilty to anything, Fisher said.

The district attorney pointed out that Johnson is already serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole, and those sentences are stacked consecutively. Johnson has exhausted his appeals, Fisher said.

Court records show the late Larry Stuart brought charges against Johnson in Osage County District Court in June 2010 in connection with the July 2008 killing of Ronnie Raymond Barrett, 39. This was a Tulsa Police Department case. The charges were first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny of an automobile and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Fisher said he was the prosecutor who had the charges dismissed in November 2011, pending further investigation. Fisher said speedy trial considerations and evidentiary problems were the basis of that decision, as well.

Court records show former District Attorney Rex Duncan refiled the charges in December 2014.

Fisher said he talked with Tulsa Police detectives about whether evidentiary problems can be resolved, and they did not anticipate any change in the evidentiary situation.