Chad Burks, 42, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, at Bethel Acres Assembly with Pastor Larry Townsend officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

