The threat of bad weather Tuesday never really materialized.

Bartlesville residents saw some snow flurries Tuesday afternoon, and some light freezing rain was reported around 7 p.m., but that was it.

Around 9 p.m. fog and light mist developed, but the temperature at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport dropped below freezing.

City of Bartlesville Street Department crews and sand trucks were ready to respond. Public Works Director Keith Henry said the city had crews out Tuesday afternoon and will keep crews on the streets “as long as conditions require.”

Snow is out of the forecast the rest of the week. Wednesday’s high should be 44 degrees with an overnight low of 23. The high will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday. There’s a 50 percent change of showers on Friday night. The weekend forecast calls for showers during the day Saturday with a high of 58. Bartlesville residents should see a sunny Sunday with a high in the low 50s.