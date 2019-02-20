The Arcadian Wild played Bartlesville

The Arcadian Wild, based out of Nashville, Tenn., performed Feb. 19 at the Women’s Building, 601 S. Shawnee, in downtown Bartlesville.

The three-piece band includes Paige Park, who plays the fiddle and graduated from Bartlesville High School in 2015.

She said she’s excited to play in front of family, friends, and even some former teachers in her hometown. She’s also ready for the crowd to experience the talent of her band mates, mandolin player Lincoln Mick, and Isaac Horn, who plays guitar.

“This band is different from some bands and artists I’ve worked with in that we’re not here to impress and wow, but through honest, true, caring lyrics and conversation, we hope to build community and spread joy,” said Park.

“We work to make our shows musically diverse and engaging, fun, and spiritually uplifting. Our hope is that everyone walks away encouraged and filled,” added Isaac Horn.

All three members of the band pass the lead vocal around from song to song and are influenced by progressive bluegrass and folk artists.

As for the band’s sound, Horn describes Arcadian Wild as a folk band that covers a wide array of sounds and styles.

“Aesthetically, we look like a bluegrass outfit. Folks that aren’t familiar with the genre sometimes think we’re bluegrass, but bluegrass purists are quite certain we are not,” said Horn. “Our hope is that the ambiguity is ultimately an advantage, and helps us stick out to new listeners.”

The band got its start in the fall of 2013 at Lipscomb University in Nashville, where the founding members of the band were all choir students in the music program.

Horn said the band’s name “The Arcadian Wild” is reflective of music that renews and nourishes.

“In Greek mythology, and in Renaissance art and literature, Arcadia was a place portrayed as a perfect, unspoiled wilderness…We liked the redemptive nature and mutual belonging of that idea and wanted to write and play music that embodied something similar,” he said.

Bartlesville schools put on a STEM showcase

Approximately 80 school and community members from throughout the state got some hands-on STEM learning from Bartlesville students Tuesday.

The school district hosted its first Project Lead The Way showcase event, where representatives from 15 school districts plus community partners took an expansive tour of the district’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic labs.

The visit, ranging from Bartlesville High School to Wilson Elementary School, allowed students to demonstrate to the group class activities and projects that are equipping them with the skills to carry into eventual careers.

Project Lead the Way showcase school districts serve as mentors for other districts that would like to implement the district’s STEM programs, Bartlesville School’s Executive Director of Personnel and School Support Stephanie Curtis said.

Districts represented at the event included Jenks, Owasso, Nowata and Moore. Supportive business and industry representatives and other community advocates attended as well.

In Project Lead the Way courses, students apply science, technology, engineering and math in a hands-on approach to solve complex, open-ended problems in a real-world context. Students focus on the process of defining and solving a problem, not on getting the “right” answer.

STEM instructors take on a facilitator role and the students participate in self-directed and cooperative learning activities which allows for creativity and critical thinking.

Rachel Hough, a STEM teacher at Madison, described the program as “project hands-on” and students learn self-sufficiency among other life skills throughout the course.

“They have micro goals, mini goals and large goals, and they can take those into any profession and job market, whether it’s higher education, trade school, and that’s what I love about this because it gives them a sense of independence,” said Hough.

In her flight and space course, students are working on an online simulator where they’re designing gliders, which they will then build out of wood.

“So they’ll take their imagined design and turn it into reality, and they’ll also compete in the classroom virtually,” Hough said.

Bartlesville Public Schools has been expanding its STEM program since 2015. Several high school STEM courses and all of the middle school STEM courses use national curricula from PTLW, and both of the district’s middle schools have been named distinguished schools in the program. They were the only public schools in Oklahoma to receive that honor.

During the showcase tour, several Bartlesville school officials overheard comments on the effectiveness on the PTLW STEM programs.

“I heard a comment from one participant about the high level of confidence our girls displayed while sharing their Principles of Engineering projects,” said Dianne Martinez, executive director of elementary and middle schools. “I also heard many people comment about how engaged out students were and how effective our teachers are.”

“I also heard several general comments about our outstanding facilities,” Martinez said.

