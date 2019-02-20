Lester Eugene McCarty

Lester Eugene McCarty, born November 4, 1946 in Bartlesville, OK to parents Lester Willis McCarty and Betty Jo Griggs McCarty, passed away February 14th, 2019.

He attended Bartlesville Schools, where he graduated in 1965. He was married to Judy Shrum in 1967 he had 3 children. Dianna Trottingwolf, Carlton Eugene McCarty and Tammy, also Clayton John McCarty and Debbie.

He then enlisted in and served in the Army from 1965-1969, served one tour in Korea from December 1965 to February 1967.

Lester later married Barbara Ann Nichols, May 16th 1987. Stepchildren: Gerald Nichols and Tammy, Gary Nichols and Renee, Burl Nichols and Travis Nichols and Bridgette.

He was preceded in death by his mother Betty McCarty, father Lester McCarty, a daughter Marla Jo West, Grandson Kyler West, 3 sisters: Mary Elaine, Edith Moles and Darlene Baldwin, 5 brothers in laws: Cecil Moles, Herbert Wickham, Ernest Wickham, George Wickham, Amos Wickham and 2 nephews: Tommy Moles and Steve Rippy.

He is survived by 4 siblings: Kenneth Rayh Griggs Jr, Kay Serl and Jack, Shirley McCarty and Denise, and Vickie Inda and Tim, brother in law Farrel Inman Jr and Debbie, 2 sister in laws: Anna Martinez and Sharon Fout, as well as 21 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

His hobbies were golf and coaching baseball and softball.