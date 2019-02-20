Funeral services for M. Maxine Barnes are scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Ardmore with Issac Barnes and Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery in Healdton.

The family will host a visitation at the Craddock Funeral Home Friday evening from 6 - 7 p.m.

Maxine was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Seminole, to Hubert Cole Gardner and Zelma Loraine (Turner) Gardner. She passed this life on Feb. 17, 2019, in Oklahoma City at the age of 86. She was a devout Christian and loved her lord and savior.

She met the love of her life, Roy Gilbert Barnes at Dr. Mosier’s office in Seminole where she worked. They were married on Apr. 3, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in Seminole and were married for 60 years before he preceded her in death. Maxine was a homemaker taking care of her family and also worked as a bookkeeper for the family business.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; and a sister.

Maxine is survived by her son, David Barnes and his wife Michelle of Ardmore; daughter, Melody Clark and her husband Steve of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Thomas, Shelby and Issac Barnes, Colton and Jerrin, Cassidy and Camryn Clark.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Tom Worsham, Ken Chaffin, Wes Hacker, Issac Barnes, Thomas Barnes, and Colton Clark.

