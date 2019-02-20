NOWATA — Nowata County commissioners tabled implementation of an ankle monitoring system for the Nowata County Jail on Tuesday; but not before some tense words were exchanged between a commissioner and the undersheriff.

Undersheriff Mark Kirschner discussed an idea to implement an ankle monitoring system as a way to make money for the jail and solve the low jailer to inmate ratio at the jail right now. Six jailers are needed for safe conditions, he said.

“It’s a danger,” he said of the two jailers on staff. “We don’t have enough people to cover the jail. We all have to work 10 to 12 hours a day, and it takes deputies away from the field. We’re running bareboned as it is.”

Ankle monitors involve a GPS system attached to an ankle. If an inmate crosses boundaries for which it is set, it alerts the jail’s computer system. In addition, any type of tampering will alert the system.

“They would be held responsible if they tamper with it. They have to sign a contract to pay for any damages,” said Kirschner.

Contracted through the Craig County Affordable Bail Bond, the system would not cost any money up front. Instead, a purchase order for $6,500 would be required, but never cashed. Inmates would be charged $10 a day for the system, a $100 set up fee and a $45 returnable deposit.

The discussion heated up over cost of the monitoring devices and the price of damages if an inmate destroyed one.

Commissioner Troy Friddle said he was concerned about the $6,500 purchase order, and what would happen if an inmate destroyed an ankle monitor or ran away with one.

“If an inmate runs off, we’re losing $3,000,” said Friddle.

Kirschner replied, “I can either help you guys or go home. I have a two-year-old son I can spend time with. I’m not here for the money.”

Kirschner said the ankle monitoring systems helps reduce overcrowding and assists inmates when it comes to paying back fines.

“We’re not going to get the money they owe us, and we lose money on housing and food by them staying in jail,” he said.

Friddle wonders if the system is worth the gamble.

“That’s $3,000 worth of equipment we’d be stuck with.”

County commissioners once again tabled updates to the employee handbook.

Several people voiced disappointment in this decision saying they had already met and agreed on the updates.

Chairman Doug Sonenberg said, “Do we want it right, or do we just want to put it out?”

In other county commissioner actions, the board agreed to table action on a Benchmark Commissary contract.

Other agenda items included the approval of a fund with the remaining balance transferred to the general fund; closing funds with remaining balance transferred to the E-911 fund and the closing of funds with a zero balance.