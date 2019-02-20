EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with misdemeanors or felonies are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at 918-287-7366.

FELONY CASES

Whacked his roommate with an axe handle?

NAME: Eddie Leon Dobbins III

AGE: 38

RESIDENCE: Bartlesville

CHARGES: Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and interference with emergency telephone call

DETAILS: Dobbins is charged in connection with an assault he committed last August on a man with whom he shared a residence on County Road 3503. The victim told an Osage County deputy that Dobbins assaulted him with an axe handle. The assault reportedly stemmed from a verbal conflict between the two men. An arrest warrant was issued for Dobbins on Jan. 15, according to a court record.

Wallet sitting on a bench

NAME: Travis Guy Watkins

AGE: 40

RESIDENCE: Blackwell

CHARGE: Larceny from a person

DETAILS: Officer Robert Willard on Aug. 18 responded to a report that a guest at the Osage Casino in Ponca City had been robbed of his wallet while he slept on a bench near the main entrance. Casino security told Willard surveillance video had been located, showing the theft. In a brief written statement, the victim said his wallet contained $800 when it was stolen. Willard viewed the surveillance video and reported that the victim’s wallet was not in a pocket of his clothing, but was sitting on the bench beside him when a couple walked up. The male member of the couple reportedly nudged the victim’s leg and then reached down and took the wallet. The casino told the officer it had been able to determine the male suspect had a players club card in the name Travis G. Watkins. An arrest warrant was issued for Watkins on Jan. 15 in Osage County District Court.

A few shots of vodka, he told nurse

NAME: Nicholas James “Nick” Newlin

AGE: 35

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving while the privilege is suspended; driving left of center; and defective vehicle

DETAILS: While on patrol Jan. 14, 2019, state trooper Romulus Gregory received a tip from a motorist about a black Honda Accord being driven recklessly on North 52nd West Avenue. Gregory went in search of the black Honda Accord and found it about four minutes later, headed north and passing several vehicles in a marked no-passing zone. Gregory turned on his emergency lights and pulled over the black Honda. As he approached the suspect vehicle, Gregory noticed several cracks in its windshield and he saw blood all over the inside of the car. The driver raised a hand and Gregory noticed a cut on the thumb of the hand. The driver said his name was Nick Newlin and he told Gregory he wasn’t sure how he cut himself. Gregory noticed the suspect’s thumb was still actively bleeding. Gregory asked Newlin several times how he got the cut, and the suspect’s answer was reportedly, “I was at my mom’s and honestly I don’t know.” The trooper called for an ambulance and did a records check on Newlin. The records check showed the suspect’s driver’s license was expired and his driving privilege was suspended. The trooper gave Newlin a roll of gauze to wrap his thumb. Newlin exited his vehicle and Gregory noticed the smell of an alcoholic beverage on him. Gregory asked Newlin how much he had had to drink, to which the suspect replied, “I haven’t had anything to drink.” Gregory asked Newlin why he smelled like an alcholic beverage. Newlin reportedly said he hadn’t showered in a few days and added, “I haven’t done anything today.” Gregory noticed Newlin was very anxious and talkative and spoke in a raspy tone with a dry mouth. The trooper further noted that Newlin had bloodshot, watery eyes with dilated pupils and fluttering eyelids. Gregory did field sobriety testing on Newlin and offered him a portable breath test, which the suspect refused. When an ambulance arrived the emergency medical crew examined Newlin and determined he would need stitches and further medical attention at a hospital for his thumb. Newlin reportedly admitted to the medical crew that he had just had a few drinks. Gregory placed Newlin under arrest and transported him to the Pawhuska Hospital for further medical attention. Newlin reportedly told a nurse at the hospital that he had consumed “a few shots of vodka” and had taken methadone. Before Gregory took him to the county jail, Newlin reportedly told the trooper he had a few syringes in one of his socks. On Gregory’s instructions, Newlin pulled some three to four syringes from one of his socks and reportedly admitted having previously used the syringes to inject opiates. In a Jan. 17 hearing, the Osage County District Court set Newlin’s bail at $7,500 and scheduled a court appearance for March 7. Newlin pleaded not guilty.

Rough landing at the Double N

NAME: Elizabeth Leclair

AGE: 24

RESIDENCE: Ponca City

CHARGES: Child endangerment by driving under the influence; and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

DETAILS: State Trooper Robert Regnier was dispatched about 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 25 to the scene of a single-vehicle, non-injury collision in which a car ran into a wall of the Double N Motel on Highway 60. Osage County Deputy Dustin Wells was already on the scene. Regnier spoke to a juvenile who had been in the vehicle with Leclair and another woman, Faith Roy, when it ran into the motel building. The trooper also talked with Leclair and Roy. The juvenile related an account about a search for property that had been lost earlier. The juvenile also indicated both adults had trouble remembering where they had been and with whom. While the incident took place in early 2018, this felony case was filed Jan. 17, 2019. A status conference is set for March 28.

Did spanking go too far?

NAME: Isaac Fortenberry Jr.

AGE: 32

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Child abuse by injury

DETAILS: Fortenberry is accused of causing injuries during an attempt to discipline a 10-year-old boy for lying. The incident reportedly took place Oct. 10, 2018, at a residence in Tulsa. The child was taken to St. Francis Hospital the next day to have bruises checked and the hospital staff member who examined the youngster concluded the bruising was not typical and “was a severe indication of abuse.” Law enforcement was notified and an investigation by Tulsa police followed. An arrest warrant was issued for Fortenberry on Jan. 17.

Took off running into the woods

NAME: Don L. Atchison Jr.

AGE: 34

RESIDENCE: Hominy

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; leaving the scene of an accident involving injury; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; driving with a license that is canceled/suspended/or revoked

DETAILS: State Trooper Romulus Gregory responded Sept. 22, 2018, to a two-vehicle injury collision on Rock School Road, about half a mile east of North 52nd West Avenue, in Osage County. While driving to the accident scene, Gregory heard a radio transmission to the effect that one of the drivers involved in the incident was attempting to flee on foot. When Gregory arrived, a deputy sheriff told him the fleeing motorist had been caught. Gregory noticed a white male subject who was being lifted over a barbed-wire fence and who was “moaning and screaming” and “mumbling incoherent statements.” Sperry police officers reportedly located the fleeing suspect in a wooded area and brought him back. When they conducted a pat-down search on the suspect for the safety of law officers and emergency medical personnel at the accident scene, police reportedly found a baggie of a crystal-like substance on the suspect. The material in the baggie field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Gregory reported he investigated the collision and determined that a maroon GMC Sonoma, driven by Atchison, had been traveling eastbound on Rock School Road at an unsafe speed and failed to properly negotiate a sharp curve. The eastbound Sonoma entered the westbound lane and hit a silver Chevrolet SUV. Gregory spoke with witnesses at the scene, who said Atchison initially appeared to be stuck in his vehicle and complained of having a broken leg; however, he then reportedly climbed out of his vehicle and fled into the woods. The woman who had been driving the silver Chevrolet SUV told officers Atchison came into her lane and hit her vehicle. She complained of neck pain and shortness of breath. The woman and a young child who had been riding with her were transported for medical attention. Gregory did a records check on Atchison and found his driver’s license expired in 2009 and his driving privilege was suspended. The trooper also reportedly found that Atchison’s record “showed multiple previous entries for driving without a license or driving under suspension.” The trooper observed Atchison at the accident scene, as medics were tending to him, and noted behaviors and indicators that appeared to be related to illegal drug use. He also noted that Atchison had “obvious injuries” and needed further medical attention. Gregory learned that Atchison was later admitted to a hospital ICU in stable condition with whole-body injuries. Atchison’s physical state was such that he could not be interviewed or have a field sobriety test administered to him. Gregory formally placed Atchison under arrest and offered him the state’s blood test. Blood samples were reportedly collected. Atchison was arraigned on Feb. 5 in Osage County District Court, a status conference was held Feb. 14, and a further status conference is scheduled for March 21.

It’s Samuel Hess Jr. again

NAME: Samuel Lynn Hess Jr.

AGE: 36

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Grand larceny; and conspiracy

DETAILS: Detective Tony Harper of the Skiatook police handled an investigation that stemmed from a theft report June 23, 2018, regarding the theft of property from a storage unit. Surveillance footage was used to learn that a man and a woman in a red Ford pickup apparently carried out the theft. The truck was identified as belonging to Samuel Lynn Hess Jr. Osage County District Court records show Hess was charged in 2018 in three felony cases. The case arising from the storage unit theft mentioned here is a fourth felony case for Hess in Osage County in less than a year.

Stolen guns

NAME: Joshua Lloyd Leonard

AGE: 28

RESIDENCE: Broken Arrow

CHARGE: Knowingly concealing stolen property

NAME: Rodney Wade Owens

AGE: 46

RESIDENCE: Owasso

CHARGE: Knowingly concealing stolen property

NAME: Jacob Allen Millage

AGE: 23

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; larceny of merchandise from retailer, knowingly concealing stolen property

DETAILS: Skiatook police officer Ryan Underwood was on patrol Jan. 13, when he heard a radio transmission about officers being dispatched to the Tractor Supply store in town. When Underwood arrived at Tractor Supply, he witnessed a store employee telling three males it was time for them to leave. After the three men left, a store employee told the officers they wanted the three “trespassed” from the premises. Underwood approached the three men by a red car in the parking lot and asked them for their identification. The officer began to provide data to dispatch for warrant checks on each of the three. Underwood noted one of the men, a short time later identified as Jacob Allen Millage, became nervous and looked around as if he might run. Millage initially gave a false name. Dispatch told Underwood that another of the men, identified as Joshua Leonard, had an active Skiatook municipal warrant for public intoxication. Underwood placed Leonard under arrest based on the warrant and did a brief pat search on him. The search turned up four 12-gauge shotgun shells, two prescription bottles (one with Leonard’s name on it and one with another name on it), and an unused syringe. Leonard reportedly cried out, “Damnit, this isn’t even my jacket.” The officer escorted Leonard to the backseat of his patrol car and Leonard reportedly said there were some guns wrapped in a blanket in his vehicle and he wanted to talk to the officer in private about them. Underwood asked Leonard what he was talking about and Leonard reportedly said the guns were probably stolen and that Underwood should probably check them. Underwood obtained Leonard’s consent to go into the car and retrieve the guns. The officer found a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Remington model 597 .22-caliber bolt action rifle, and an H and R .22-caliber revolver. The officer unloaded the guns and secured them. Another officer told Underwood he had located a small baggie containing a crystalline substance on Jacob Millage and Millage said the baggie wasn’t his property. Officers also arrested a third subject, Rodney Wade Owens. They reportedly found a .22-caliber magazine in one of Owens’ pockets that went to the Remington rifle. The Skiatook officers did a records check to see if the guns had been reported stolen and found that the Remington rifle had been reported stolen, but the other two guns had not. An Osage County deputy sheriff arrived at the scene and told the Skiatook officers that the Remington rifle and the Mossberg shotgun matched the description of guns stolen from a residence. Owens, who had no prior felony convictions, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 in Osage County District Court and was placed on deferred sentencing status.