A 31-year-old Bartlesville man was arraigned on drug charges in Washington County District Court on Tuesday after Bartlesville Police raided his Maple Avenue house Saturday.

Waylon Dean Snyder is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, keeping a house where a CDS is sold and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $10,000.

Saturday, a Police Department special operations team searched Snyder’s home. The team found three zip-style baggies with a crystal-like substance, a digital scale, glass jar that contained a leafy green substance and glass smoking pipes. After speaking with police, Snyder admitted to selling at least one baggie of marijuana for approximately $17 or $18 earlier in the day.

Police said they spoke with Snyder’s girlfriend at the Washington County Jail in which she advised police Snyder had sold a half an ounce of methamphetamine and approximately a half ounce of marijuana that morning. According to the probable cause affidavit, Snyder’s girlfriend said he was supposed to receive an ounce of methamphetamine later that day.