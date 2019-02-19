Johnny Henry McGuire Jr., 87, of Pampa, Texas, better known as John McGuire, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, in Pampa.

Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.

John was born Aug. 14, 1931, and raised in Shawnee by his parents, John and Pearl McGuire.

Shortly after graduating from Shawnee High School, he married his high sweetheart, Betty Rose Sehorn, on Nov. 16, 1950. It was not long that the young couple had their own family comprised of three boys, Stevie, Ricky and Danny.

Employed by Schlumberger during that time, John moved his family to Pampa, Texas, the year of the 1957 snow blizzard. A career as a car salesman began in the 1960s due to his love of cars as a kid and the desire to better provided for his family. He worked weekends for Jimmy McBroom located on Wilks Street. It was there that he knew his calling was the car business. John acquired his Texas Car Dealer License in 1963 doing business as John McGuire Motors. The car lot was located on West Foster Street and soon after, John became known as “The Tradin’ Okie.” He traded for just about anything...cars, motorcycles, boats, houses, jewelry, and guns. It was a great time! After 39 years, John retired in the year 2000.

Big John was also a sports enthusiast. He was a member of the Pampa Optimist Club. He served as president and was awarded a lifetime membership. He was indeed a friend to the youth. In addition, John was a Pampa Harvester supporter serving as Harvester Football Booster Club president in 1973 and again in the 1980s where he chaired the committee in raising funds to purchase the first Harvester motor coach.

Anyone and everyone that crossed paths with John McGuire knew he was an avid Oklahoma Sooner fan. He proudly wore his OU cap everywhere. His beloved dog was named Sooner. He so much enjoyed following OU athletics and the OU players at the professional level.

Upon retirement, John and Betty met and made many friends traveling and camping in their motor home. Golf became his passion by playing with friends at Lady Bird Johnson Golf Course located outside of Fredericksburg, Texas during the winter months. They also enjoyed summertime camping at places like Lake City, Colorado. John was blessed to have played his last round of golf February 12th with his golfing buddies at Hidden Hills Golf Club.

He was known as Grandpa and Big Pa by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were his pride and joy! He loved attending all their events, joking around, scaring them with his Halloween mask, buying snow cones and yes...prank calling them on the telephone. Out of all the kids, everyone always said John was the one that never truly grew up. He was a fun-loving jokester that always had a humorous story to tell.

John and Betty became members of Central Baptist Church in 1958. It continues to be their church home.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years in marriage, Betty McGuire, three sons; Steve McGuire of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Rick McGuire of Pampa, Dan McGuire and wife Tambra of Pampa; three grandchildren; Lacey Jaye Crawford and husband Josh of Pampa, Daniel Jad McGuire of Plano, and Maggie McGuire of Lubbock; two great-grandchildren; Landry Crawford and Lyla Jaye Crawford and John's younger brother, Bob McGuire of Shawnee.

John was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one great-grandchild, Reese Crawford.

Memorials can be made to Pampa Senior Citizens Center, 500 W. Francis, Pampa, Texas 79065.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

