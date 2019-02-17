WILSON — Funeral Services for Mrs. Sue Parks, 78, of Wilson are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Assembly of God Church with Bro. Micah Wells and Bro. Dale Tarp officiating. Interment will follow at Hewitt Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Sue was born Feb. 3, 1941 in Holdenville, to the late Mr. Ebb Martin and Mrs. Lavern Lorean (Stiles) Martin. She departed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at her home in Wilson after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was raised at Hughes County residing mostly at Calvin and Stuart. She married Mr. J.R. Parks on Oct. 4, 1958 at Stuart. Sue always had a passion for cooking, owning and operating two cafes in Calvin. When they moved to Wilson in 1979, she continued her love for cooking by managing the Chickasaw Lake Club and John Kelley’s of Ardmore. Among her love for food, Sue had a unique gift for always “making something out of nothing.” Her decorating skills and creative ideas were always unimaginable. The flower gardens flourished with her touch with landscaping to match. Supporting her family was her biggest passion and passing her decorating skills on to her children and grandchildren. Sue had a deep commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ being a member of the Assembly of God Church.

Preceding her in death are her parents; and husband, J. R. Parks on June 2, 2007; sister, Shirley McPhetridge and brother, Ronnie Martin.

Survivors are her daughters, Connie Turpin and husband Dennis of Wilson, Deonna Willis and husband Eddie of Mannsville and Jeanne Vernon of Wilson; son, Randy Parks of Byng, Okla.; brother, Jerry Martin and wife Odessa of Calvin; brothers-in-law, Penn McPhetridge of Stuart and David Parks of Pauls Valley and Donnie Parks of Rush Springs; sisters-in-law, Doris June Hardin of Horntown and Connie Martin of Calvin; 12 grandchildren, Carrie Turpin, Hollie Barnes and husband Shawn, Mindy Robinson and Greg Piper, Cassie Wharton and husband Tony, Jared Willis and wife Ashley, Dustin Turpin and wife Meredith, Brandon Willis and Alaina, Dillon Vernon, Caleb Vernon and Mikayla, Rowdy Parks, Macy Parks, Preston Brown and Miranda Hildebrant; 19 great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to Wilson Assembly of God Church, Cross Timbers Hospice and Zane and Sherry Gray and their staff at Alexander Gray Funeral Home for all their love and support.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Jared Willis, Dustin Turpin, Brandon Willis, Dillon Vernon, Caleb Vernon and Rowdy Parks.

Honorary bearers will be her granddaughters Carrie Turpin, Hollie Barnes, Mindy Robinson, Cassie Wharton and Macy Parks.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Sunday evening from 2-4 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Online condolences may be made at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.



