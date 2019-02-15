Zack Coy Carter, 90, of Tecumseh, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at his home.

He was born Nov. 10, 1928, in Bryce, Texas, to Alvis and Lucy (Young) Carter.

Zack came to Oklahoma in a covered wagon from Texas when he was a little boy. The family made it to Sulphur, Oklahoma, where they cut wood by a hand saw to make a living. He lived most of his adult life in Tecumseh.

He married Lola Mae Smith on Dec. 7, 1949, in Shawnee.

Zack worked in the oilfield as a roughneck and driller for 35 years. He later ranched and farmed up until about five years ago.

He enjoyed fishing and farm work. Zack loved his family, including his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his three sons, Zackary Earl Carter, Zack Carter Jr. and Randy Coy Carter; his parents, Alvis and Lucy Carter; 10 brothers and sisters; and his twin brother, Jack Carter.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lola Mae Carter of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Joy Carter of Tecumseh; four grandchildren, Leslie Draper, Jason Carter, April Carter Bugg and Chance Carter; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Guinn, Living Love Christian Center, Shawnee, and Chaplain Aric Foster, Angelic Hospice of Shawnee, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

