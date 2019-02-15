Isabel Webb tied a school record and put herself in position to compete for a state championship.

Webb tied the Shawnee High School record in the 50-yard freestyle to qualify with the fifth best time Friday. She tied the record (25.68) held by Bridgett Longest since 2017.

Webb was only about one second behind the first place finisher. She will have to make up that time to win the championship Saturday in Edmond.

The girls 200-yard freestyle relay team broke the school record Friday. That record had also been set in 2017. Their time of 1:46:52 was the fourth fastest qualifying time. They were about 2.5 seconds out of first place.

The other Shawnee swimmers to have a chance to medal Saturday are the girls 200-yard individual medley relay. They qualified with the 8th fastest time Friday.

Leticia Cervantes just missed the medal round with a 9th place finish in the 100-yard butterfly. She was only a half second away from qualifying.