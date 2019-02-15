McLoud High School senior Rylee Walker, one of the two January finalists, was named the Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Student of the Month for 2018-19.

McLoud High School teacher Shawn Singleton said Walker is a natural leader in class discussions and has organized many activities with History Club.

Recognized for her many academic and athletic awards, community service and volunteerism, Walker has earned a spot as a finalist for a chance to win a car.

Singleton said Walker has received the Patriots Pin Award, Redskin Award, Honor Roll Award, National Honor Society Award and is an academic letter jacket recipient.

Walker spends time as a volunteer participating in community service like her church trunk or treat events and food drives.