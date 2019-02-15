MIDWEST CITY – The Class 6A No. 2 Lady Wolves remained undefeated throughout the regular season, going 22-0, after beating Carl Albert 67-35 Friday evening.

Shawnee shutout Carl Albert 17-0 in the second quarter and led 32-13 at halftime.

The Lady Wolves continued to roll in the third quarter, outscoring 5A No. 18. Carl Albert 25-5.

Coach Wendi Wells emptied her bench to start the fourth quarter, giving the reserves extra run in the season finale, and allowing Carl Albert to marginally narrow the deficit.

Lauren Fields scored 21 points to lead all scorers. Makyra Tramble and Aubrie Megehee scored 14 and 10 respectively.

The Lady Wolves will host Enid in the opening round of the regional tournament Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

Boys

The 6A No. 18 Shawnee Wolves trailed Carl Albert at halftime but found a way to overcome a 6-point deficit and defeat the Titans 71-64.

The Wolves cut the CA lead to 41-39 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

With just under 45 seconds left on the third quarter clock, J'Briell Easley tied the contest at 43-43 with a massive one-handed dunk.

J'Briell Easley gave Shawnee the lead at 46-43 with a three-pointer at the buzzer.

At the 8-minute mark of the final quarter, DeAndre Love extended Shawnee's lead to 48-43 after an offensive rebound and layup.

DeAndre Love scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

Jaylon Orange contributed 18 points off the bench. The freshman added six rebounds and three assists.

Easley made plays on both ends of the floor, adding 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Isaiah Willis chipped in 7 points and four blocks.

Tanner Morris scored six points and hauled in four boards.

The Wolves will play Jenks in the opening round of regional play at Union High School Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.