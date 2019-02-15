Bethel's Lady Wildcats used a 24-5 third quarter to erase a halftime deficit and take a 10-point lead after three quarters.

The Lady Wildcats (11-13) pulled away to win 63-46.

Bethel jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the game but Hilldale (11-13) had taken its first lead one possession into the second quarter. The Lady Hornets rolled in the second quarter, taking a 35-26 lead into intermission.

But the Lady Wildcats came out of the locker room ready to play. They went on a 10-0 run to retake the lead and extended their lead to 50-40 after three.

Both teams struggled to score in the final frame but Bethel's lead was more than enough to hold on for the win.

Bethel benefited from a 25-5 foul differential in the game.

Kirsten Winters led Bethel with 21. Kelsie Wood added 20 and Kennedy Gregory scored 18.

Bethel will host the No. 3 Elgin Lady Owls Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in regional play.

Boys

Devin Acklin was thinking about anything but basketball all day Friday.

After the death of his great-grandmother Friday morning, he had a lot on his mind. But when it was game time, he had to focus. And when his team needed him, he came through.

Bethel led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. But with 1:45 left in the game, Hilldale had cut the Wildcat lead to one at 66-65.

That's when Acklin got open in the corner and nailed a three-pointer to extend the lead. The Wildcats hit enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 76-70 win.

Hilldale was 14-9 coming into the game and had won 5 of their last 6. Bethel was only 7-16 but they were 4-4 in their last eight games and playing their best at the right time.

"This is about growth," Coach Eric Litherland told his young team after the game. "I asked you how much you wanted the win and you went and showed me tonight."

It would have been easy for a team that had struggled early in the year to surrender its lead. But the Wildcats are gaining confidence.

"I think this win will help us going forward in the playoffs. We aren't afraid to take on anyone no matter what their record is," Acklin said. He said when he took the big three in the corner he knew his team needed it - an so did he.

"I knew it was going to go in and be a big energy changer or I would probably end up on the bench," he said with a laugh.

Bethel led 17-14 after one period. Hilldale took its only lead at 18-17 but Bethel went on a 9-0 run to take control of the game. They led by nine at the half and seemed to b pulling away after halftime.

Hilldale made a run and cut the lead to one. Acklin's three helped and Acklin, Ryan Depuy, Anthony Franklin and Gage Porter all came through with clutch free throws to hold off the Hornets.

Acklin and Franklin led Bethel with 15 points apiece. Depuy had 13 including three 3-pointers and Drae Wood had 12 despite early foul trouble.

Bethel is back in action Thursday night at 8 p.m. at a home regional against 4A No. 8 Elgin.