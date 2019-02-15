CENTRAL HIGH — When a berth in the area tournament is on the line, mistakes tend to be magnified more than they generally would be in a normal contest.

This was the unfortunate situation the Fox Lady Foxes found themselves in Thursday night against Cyril.

Numerous turnovers in transition left Fox exposed on defense, to which the Lady Pirates took full advantage of, leading to a 51-34 defeat for the Lady Foxes in the Regional Semifinals at Broncho Gymnasium.

Fox will now drop into the Consolation Bracket of the Area III Regional Tournament, where the Lady Foxes will play for their playoff lives Friday night at 6:30 p.m. against Waurika at Central High.

“Cyril really played good defense tonight and that deterred a lot of our passing,” Fox coach Mark Williams said. “We normally score more points in transition, and when we got out and ran, we were still able to score, but we missed a lot of layups.”

“We had talked all week about not letting them (Cyril) shoot three point shots,” Williams said. “Obviously that’s not what happened tonight. These girls are going to work hard, and so I’m not worried about them coming back Friday. They worked hard tonight, it just wasn’t enough to win.”

Fox managed to tie the game at 2-2 at the 6:15 mark of the first quarter, but failed to capitalize on an opportunity with two missed free throws which would have given them the lead.

Cyril instead responded with an 8-0 run, which was finally broken up with a basket at the 2:21 mark by the Lady Foxes to make it 10-4.

Once again though, the Lady Pirates had a response as they closed out the first on a 4-0 run to lead 14-4 going to the second.

However, less than four minutes into the second quarter it appeared as if the Lady Foxes were starting to find a groove.

Fox managed to cut the deficit to just six points at 16-10, and then one step further to 19-14 just over a minute later.

Unfortunately, back-to-back three point shots from Cyril’s Sydney Johnson put a stop to the Lady Foxes momentum and gave the Lady Pirates a 25-14 lead with 2:39 left before halftime.

Cyril eventually took a 26-16 lead into the break.

Less than two minutes into the third, it was deja vu for the Lady Foxes as they once again closed to within six points at 26-20.

But it was a similar response from Cyril which once again derailed the momentum by Fox, as the Lady Pirates went on a 7-0 run to lead 33-20.

Despite constantly being down, Fox was still in the game going to the fourth down just eight points at 38-30.

Late in the fourth though, the Lady Foxes were dealt a bad break as Bree Phelps was whistled for her fifth foul, leaving Cyril free to go on a 13-4 advantage to finish off the game in the fourth.

Jada Newhouse led the Lady Foxes with 15 points in the game, followed by Phelps with 10 points.

Maci Rodriguez added three points for the Lady Foxes.