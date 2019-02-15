Harvey W. Scott, 81, died, February 9, 2019. Memorial service scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Chapel, 711 S. Main, Grove, Okla. Full obituary available at www.honoringmemories.com.
